Soccer News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: GNA

Naby Keita's strike earns win for Kotoko against Inter Allies

The win meant Kotoko climbed up to the third position on the league log

A second-half strike from the penalty spot by Naby Keita was enough for Kotoko to beat Inter Allies in a match-day 12 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The win meant Kotoko climbed up to the third position on the league log with 20 points while Inter Allies are rock bottom with seven points.



The first twenty minutes of the first half saw Kotoko on the front foot as they dominated play but failed to test Inter Allies goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkora.



Inter Allies resorted to counter-attacking football but most of their breaks could not yield anything fruitful with Abdul Ganiu Ismail and Wahab Adams displaying strength at the back for the Porcupine Warriors.



Kotoko was often left to attempt long drives as they looked for the opener but most of them did skew wide.



The clearest chance of the half for Kotoko fell for Brazilian import Fabio Gama past the half-hour mark but he took so long in taking his shot as the Inter Allies defence cleared their lines.



The first half ended scorelessly.



Kotoko started the second half in blistering fashion as they searched for the lead and it materialised in 52nd minute.



But Ibrahim Moro's drive was saved by Inter Allies goalkeeper Ahenkora.



The pressure from Kotoko was relentless as Inter Allies rarely made any attacking incursions but still, Kotoko couldn't find the opener.



Kotoko’s long wait for a goal came in the 66th minute after Naby Keita scored from the penalty spot.



This after Referee Alfaa Ba-Addey adjudged an infringement on Kwame Opoku in the penalty box.



The goal did provide the needed respite for the Kotoko players as well as the fans as the begun to dominate possession.



Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora virtually had a field day with Inter Allies failing to give him any test as Kotoko held on to secure all three points.