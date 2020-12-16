Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Naby Keita better than all Asante Kotoko strikers - Agent fumes at lack of play time

Asante Kotoko striker, Naby Keita

Charles Kouadio, the agent for Asante Kotoko forward Naby Keita has launched a scathing attack on the team's technical team led by Maxwell Konadu.



Kouadio in a live radio interview alleged that his client is fit and not injured but has been left on the bench due to reasons best known to the coach.



Naby Keita is yet to feature for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing Ghana Premier League as well as in the club's participation in the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League.



Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has opted to start with Kwame Opoku and Osman Ibrahim ahead of Naby Keita who seems to have fallen down the pecking order.



Kwame Opoku and Osman Ibrahim have been on target for the club since getting the nod over Naby Keita.



According to Charles Kouadio, Naby Keita is a better striker than all the current forwards the team has and has no business being on the bench.



"Naby Keita is fit and not injured but the coach has decided not to use him. For now, he is still part of the Kotoko team so anytime he is called upon he will play" Kouadio told Kumasi-based radio station OTEC FM.



"No one is begging anybody to use him (Keita), he is a good striker and I can boldly tell you that none of the Kotoko attackers are better him", he added.

