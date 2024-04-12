NSA supports Asamoah Gyan’s Regional Games

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: National Sports Authority

Ghanaian soccer legend Asamoah Gyan and his team paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the National Sports Authority (NSA) on 12th April, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, to officially invite them to the launch of the aforementioned event, which will take place on Saturday, 8th June, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



This event is expected to herald competitions in various sporting disciplines, which is expected to be organized in all sixteen Administrative Regions in Ghana.



In his remarks, the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Hon. Seth Panwum Boyoyo said the project is in line with the core mandate of the NSA and it is appropriate for the Authority to support the initiative.



The Director General of the NSA, Hon. Dodzie Numekevor on his part, added his voice to that of the Board Chairman and further stated that the Authority will make all its facilities available for the events and will further offer technical support with regards to officiating and provision of needed sporting equipment.



He further gave his blessings for the organizers to use the Official logo of the National Sports Authority for all their promotional materials without any hindrance. He took the opportunity to endorse the event and also wished them well.



Officials present at the meeting were the Deputy Director General of the NSA, Mr. Majeed Bawa, former Ghanaian National soccer star, Bafuor Gyan and other members of the Regional Games Team.