Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

NSA sends goodwill message to SWAG

Prof. Peter Twumasi, NSA Director-General Prof. Peter Twumasi, NSA Director-General


The National Sports Authority (NSA) has extended its congratulatory message to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) on their 52nd anniversary that fell on Monday, August 3.

“As you celebrate 52 years of enormous achievements in sports journalistic service in Ghana and beyond, we wish you greater success in the years ahead.

“The NSA continues to pledge our commitment to maintain the cordial relationship existing between us,” a statement signed by the NSA Director-General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, said.

