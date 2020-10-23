Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

NSA's decision to reverse charges for Accra Stadium is good news - Opare Addo

Communications Director for Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Kwame Opare Addo, has lauded National Sports Authority's decision to reverse their charges for using the Accra Sports Stadium.



The NSA in a statement on Tuesday, October, 20 said that Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will pay 20,000 Ghana cedis per game played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The announcement by the NSA was criticized by many, compelling the NSA to put their decision on hold and engage stakeholders on the way forward.



Reacting to the turn around of the NSA, Kwame Opare Addo said: “It is good news for the development of Ghana football,” he told Citi Sports.



“The 25% capacity cap will present a huge challenge to the clubs. And even if we were allowed to take full capacity in the stadium, how much money are the clubs going to make?



“But if we are able to get 25% into the Stadium, we should be able to get good money to support the running of the club.”



The Ghana Premier League is expected to begin on November 13.

