NSA is managing Borteyman Sports Complex - Swimming president confirms

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Swimming Association, Mrs. Delphina Quaye has disclosed that the National Sports Authority (NSA) has been entrusted to manage the Borteyman Sports Complex after the 13th African Games.



The government invested a colossal $145 million in the construction of the facility for the continental event, which officially commenced on March 8 and lasted 15 days.



With the poor record of the NSA in managing sports facilities, the Local Organizing Committee chairman for the African Games Dr Ofosu Asare proposed a "Private-Public Partnership" to ensure the commercial sustainability of the facility.



However, Mrs. Delphina has revealed that the government has entrusted the NSA with maintaining the infrastructure.



"What we know is that it has been handed over to the NSA. After the Games, I approached the NSA with a letter requesting the use of the pool for our competitions. They mentioned that it wouldn't be free. While we acknowledge that, we have yet to receive a response from them, it's been two weeks," she stated in an interview with Joy Sports.



Mrs. Delphina also expressed optimism about the facility's potential impact on Ghana's future in the sport.



"The pool is certified, Olympic-sized, and internationally recognized. For us at the federation, we believe it represents a significant step towards achieving ambitious goals in the future," she affirmed.



Ghana secured two medals in swimming at the African Games as Abeiku Jackson won a silver and a bronze medal.



JNA/DO