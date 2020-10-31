Sports News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

NSA inspect Accra Sports Stadium ahead of 2020 GPL

The Accra Sports Stadium

Officials of the National Sports Authority (NSA) on Friday, October 30, inspected the Accra Sports Stadium, which has been under renovation over the past months.



Led by Mr. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang Board Chairman of the NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of NSA, together with Mr. Frank Boahene Chief Executive Officer of Green Grass Technology (GGT), and other top sports officials, they inspected the stadium to ascertain its readiness for the commencement of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), fixed for November 14, 2020.



The exercise was also to evaluate the quality of the pitch as well as the commencement of the second phase of its field maintenance.



Mr. Ebo Andorful Head of the Estates Department said the spraying of selective herbicide at the stadium was aimed at getting rid of all unwanted grass to make way for the needed ones to grow.

