NSA congratulates Dogboe after Avalos triumph

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated Isaac "Royal Storm" Dogboe following his Technical Knockout (TKO) victory against Mexican boxer Chris Avalos last Tuesday.



The Ghanaian boxer made an impressive comeback to the ring by defeating Avalos in round eight in an eight-round Featherweight contest at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, United States of America (USA).



A statement signed by Mr. Charles Obeng Amofah, Ag. Public Relations Officer of the NSA, and copied to the GNA Sports lauded Dogboe's exploits in the ring and congratulated him for making Ghana proud.



"Your display of tenacity and courage has once again brought honour and glory to mother Ghana and as such, you should be commended for emerging victorious.



"We at the NSA will continue to support the promotion and development of boxing in Ghana. We have no doubts in our minds that this victory will spur you on to win more laurels in the future.



"We say 'ayekoo' to you and wish you well in all your endeavours,'' the statement said.

