NSA begins disinfection of game venues ahead of GPL return

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

The National Sports Authority has embarked on a disinfection exercise of all accredited match venues ahead of the resumption of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



A disinfection implementation plan sighted by GhanaWeb indicates that the exercise which begun on March 30, 2021, will end tomorrow, April 1, 2021.



In all, fourteen match venues are expected to be disinfected as part of plans to limit the spread of Covid-19 during Premier League matches.



The Ghana Premier League has been on break since March 6, 2021, after the end of the first round.



The league was initially supposed to resume on March 19 but was rescheduled due to the involvement of some players in Black Stars assignment.



This weekend will, however, see a return of the league with a top-liner between Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Ghana Football Association has meanwhile released a list of venues that have been cleared to host games.



The venues, according to the Club Licensing Board have fulfilled all conditions necessary to hold matches.



The first half of the season ended with Karela United leading the table with 31 points, one more than Accra Great Olympics.



Giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Kotoko occupy the third and fourth spots respectively.



Inter allies, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the league table with just 12 points. Joining them in the relegation battle are Liberty Professionals and King Faisal.



