NPP Flagbearer Race: Join CPP - Dan Kwaku Yeboah teases Konadu Apraku over zero votes

Dr Konadu Apraku, a defeated member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential race has been advised albeit playfully to quit the party and pitch camp with the Conventional People’s Party.



Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has jokingly counselled the veteran politician to join CPP to bolster his chances of becoming president of the country.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program, Dan Kwaku Yeboah expressed shock at the number of votes garnered by Dr. Konadu Apraku in the congress.



Kwaku Yeboah could not fathom why Dr. Apraku who has been a member of the party since its formative years would poll zero votes in an election that had 960 voters.



“Dr Apraku is someone who will likely weep bitterly in his room. Out of a thousand delegates he got zero. I sympathize with him. Out of almost 1,000 delegates, he had love from none of them. He should join CPP. If I were him, I would advise myself. It’s sad and unfortunate,” he said.



Kwaku Yeboah was responding to the resignation of Alan Kyerematen from the NPP’s presidential primaries slated for November 4, 2023.



The ace sports presenter sarcastically suggested that Afriyie Akoto bow out of the race, claiming that Kyeremanten, who garnered thrice Akoto's vote, during the special delegate election has stepped down.



"Even Alan has resigned but Afriyie Akoto(is still there). Looking at the numbers they had, he(Alan) had time three. The 36 unless you multiply it by three before he will get (what Alan got)," he said on Peace FM.



He further stated that Afriyie Akotoko's willingness to contest in the party's flagbearer election in November is to console himself.



"There are certain things, do you do it just to console yourself."



In the special delegate elections that took place in August 2023, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia topped the polls amassing 629 votes. Kennedy Agyapong came second with 132 votes whilst Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto shared the third and fourth position with 95 and 36 votes respectively.



Alan in a statement released on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, announced his withdrawal from the flagbearership race.



























