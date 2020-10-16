Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: GNA

NPC nominates Samson Deen to serve on LOC for the 2023 Africa Games

President of the National Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has nominated its President, Samson Deen to serve on the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games to be staged in Ghana.



The NPC on Thursday issued a statement in response to the Ministry of Youth and Sports directive asking the Committee to nominate a member to represent on the LOC.



This follows a statement issued and signed by Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports, and copied to the GNA Sports on Wednesday, stating that, the nominee must be a Ghanaian with high moral character and proven integrity.



The statement from the Ministry further stated that the nominee must be a retired athlete who has represented the nation at international competitions, preferably at Paralympics or Commonwealth games.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, October 12, 2020, inaugurated a nine-member LOC to commence preparations towards Ghana's hosting of the 13th African Games in less than three years.



However, the NPC on Tuesday issued a Press Release expressing disappointment over the Government excluding the NPC from the LOC.



The NPC petitioned the President, calling for inclusion in the constituted LOC.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.