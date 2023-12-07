NPC inaugurates women's amputee football team ahead of Women Amputee Football World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

The National Paralympic Committee has inaugurated Ghana's women's amputee national team ahead of the maiden Women Women Amputee Football World Cup tournament which will be held in Colombia.



Ghana's women's amputee national team which is made up of physically challenged persons will focus on representing the country at the international level in amputee football matches.



Nicknamed the Black Royals, the women's amputee national team received a donation of para-sports equipment and logistics from the National Paralympic Committee and the French Embassy in Ghana.



The para-sports equipment and logistics are to facilitate the development and promotion of the sport in the country.



Former Ghana goalkeeper, Ali Jaraa who is part of the technical team received the donation on behalf of the team at a brief ceremony held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the committee's premises.



Some of the equipment donated to the team included clutches, balls, football boots and other training gears.



President of the National Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen revealed that Ghana's women's amputee national team will embark on their first football tournament in Columbia for the maiden edition of the Women's World Football Amputee tournament in 2024.



