Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: GNA

NPC congratulates Youth and Sports Minister

Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ghana, has congratulated Mr. Mustapha Ussif newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports.



A statement from the NPC signed by its Mr. Peter Adjei Secretary-General expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the new minister after his confirmation by President Nana Akufo Addo, on the 5th of March 2021, as the new Minister of Youth and Sports.



“May your leadership lead to the transformation and development needed in the sector to benefit all Ghanaians,” the statement said.