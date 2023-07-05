NHIA Boss, Dr Okoe Boye congratulates Ghana Armwrestling winning Africa Championship

Other Sports of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: Ghana Armwrestling

The CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, ardent fan and Armwrestler, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye has commended the leadership of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation for the level of promotion and development the sport has gained within a short time, becoming a household sport discipline.



He also praised the National Armwrestling Team, Golden Arms for the massive “host and win” in the just ended Africa Championship in Accra after the NHIA supported Ghana’s successful hosting and winning of the 12th edition of the Africa Championship held in Accra, Ghana.



Receiving the contingent, the former Member of Parliament for Ledzokoku Constituency said the NHIA was happy to partner the Ghana Armwrestling Federation saying, “NHIA is happy to partner any institution that promotes and encourage physical activity and healthy living.”



He noted that he was pleased with the level of development the sport has gained and commended the leadership for their good works.



He said during his tertiary days at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, he was the best puller and completed school still unbeaten therefore he was happy to see the sport being taken to a professional level.



He expressed his continuous commitment to the sport and assured them of his support.



The team led by President of the Ghana and Africa Armwrestling Federation, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, explained that their visit to the NHIA office was in two folds.



He said it was to officially thank Dr Okoe Boye and the NHIA for their support during the Africa Armwrestling Championship and to present the medals and trophy won to them.



He said the Golden Arms’ record winning of 132 medals could not have been possible without the support of the NHIA.



He mentioned that Ghana has been given the hosting rights for the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship but was waiting for the official announcement in Kazakhstan.



Other GFA members present were Pharm. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Vice President, Mr Husseini Akuetteh Addy, Technical Director, ICO Nii Otoo Larkyne, Coach, ICO Edward Yamoah Asamoah Captain, Grace Mintah, Captain and Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo, athlete.



The 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship was held between June 21-24, 2023, at the GNAT Hall. Ghana won 132 medals made up of 47 gold medals, 55 silver medals and 30 bronze medals after the two-day left and right arm battles.