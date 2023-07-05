NDC will revive inter-school sports - Opare Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

The National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) George Opare Addo, has pledged to revive inter-schools sports if his party emerges victorious in the 2024 general elections.



The opposition party, aiming to regain power after losses in the 2016 and 2020 elections, has begun outlining its vision for the country, including a comprehensive plan to revive various sporting disciplines.



In an interview with Onua TV, Opare Addo emphasized the importance of revitalizing inter-school sports and making different sports more attractive for businesses to invest in. He stated that if the NDC comes into power, they will restructure Ghana Sports with a focus on key areas.



“NDC will restructure Ghana Sports if we capture power in 2024. We will take a critical look at inter-school sports and encourage corporate entities to invest in sports.



“The first thing we would look at is the inter-schools then we also focus on Colts football. We will revamp inter-school sports and crown it with a national sports festival every year,” he said.



He added that “We will also develop a secondary school in each region into a sports college.



“We will also set up a sports fund that would provide finances for less-funded sports so that we can have a mini-size Olympic stadium that will have a swimming pool, athletic tracks, volleyball courts, and [playing ground] for other sports.”



To nurture more talent at the grassroots level, Opare Addo emphasized the need to equip sports councils in various districts.



