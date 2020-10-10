Sports News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

NDC’s Nii Lante Vanderpuye constructs multi-purpose sports court for Odododiodoo

play videoThe multi-purpose sports court is aimed at nurturing talents from the constituency

The National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has constructed a multi-purpose sports court at the Richard Akwei Memorial School located in Ododiodoo.



The multi-purpose sports court which is set to be commissioned would host a number of sporting activities including basketball, handball and volleyball among others.



The Odododiodoo Constituency has become one of the places for nurturing talents for Ghana, producing some of the finest sportsmen the country has ever had. The constituency now boasts of a sports emporium, astro-turf football pitches and the new multi- purpose sports court.



According to the former Sports Minister, he decided set up the new multi- purpose sports court to harness talents for diverse sporting disciplines.



“Now that we have a swimming pool at the Emporium, I thought we can see to it that we get players in basketball, handball, volleyball and tennis so I decided to put up a multi-purpose sports court for people with talents especially the school children to be exposed to a modern facility,” Nii Lante Vanderpuye said a video exclusive to Ghanaweb.



He added, “As a sports person and knowing the fact that Odododiodoo is a sporting constituency in Ghana, I thought it wise to put up a facility that will diversify the talents of my people. I have seen that we are inclined to football and boxing all the time, but I have seen a few of our people play hockey and get into the national team.”



The Odododiodoo MP said the court will be able to survive the harsh weather condition and last long for many years to come.



Nii Lante also emphasized that given the opportunity, the NDC will continue their vision of constructing more sporting facilities across the country to not only harness talents but serve as a means of employment to many young talented Ghanaians.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye is seeking another term to serve his people again as the MP of Odododiodoo Constituency in the December 7 elections.



