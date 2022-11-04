NDC's Kojo Twum Boafo stings Kwaku Yeboah over agenda against Jojo Wollacott

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

The former CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Kojo Twum Boafo, has called out sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah for his agenda against Jojo Wollacott and going mute over Danlad Ibrahim’s performance in Kotoko’s 2-0 defeat to Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah criticized Jojo Wollacott for conceding four goals in Charlton Athletics' 4-4 draw in the English League One. However, after Danlad Ibrahim conceded 2 goals in the GPL league, Twum Boafo claims the journalist has turned a blind eye.



According to Twum Boafo he cannot fathom how a goalkeeper who is being mentioned as a potential Black Stars goalie will concede such goals.



The leading member of the NDC in a social media post requested Danlad Ibrahim to be in post for Ghana against Portugal.



“Dan Kwaku YEBOAH’s called Danlad Ibrahim conceded 2 goals in plantain farm in Bechem. Kotoko lost 0-2 to Bechem Brodefuom United. It won’t be reported but Wollacot will be berated for “shipping” 4 goals in a 4-4 draw. Start Danlad against Portugal!!,” Twum Boafo tweeted.



The Black Stars provisional squad for the World Cup is expected to be made public soon. The list would be reduced to a 26-man squad for the World Cup which commences on November 19, 2022.



Ghana is in Group H and will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



JNA/KPE