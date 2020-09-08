Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

NDC promises major face-lift for sports infrastructure

Former President, John Mahama

The leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised massive facelift for sports infrastructure when voted into power in the December 2020 elections.



Launching their manifesto on September 7, 2020, the NDC has promised to wrap up the construction of the New Edubiase Sports Stadium, upgrade the Winneba Sports College into a state-of-the-art Sports University with campuses across the country and Build sports recreational facilities in communities in every district.



Infrastructural deficit pertaining to sports has been one of Ghana’s worst kept secrets interlaced with the unpopular attitude of poor maintenance culture bedeviling the sector.



However, a number of interventions are being made by the current government to address the challenges with ten multi-purpose sports facilities being constructed across the country while renovating already existing structures.



Recognizing the infrastructure deficit in the country for sports development, John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to complete the New Edubiase Stadium which was started by his party among others.



Below are NDC’s plans for sports:



1. Set up Sports Centers of Excellence in the three geographical zones of Ghana.



2. Construction of stadia in all districts across the country to help unearth sports talents.



3. Upgrade the Winneba Sports College into a state-of-the-art Sports University with campuses. This has been proposed to be done in selected regions. The plan includes the provision of opportunities for training and capacity building in sports management and administration as well as sports management and science.



4. Continue and finish the New Edubiase Stadium started by the party four years prior.



5. Build sports recreational facilities in communities in every district.



6. Use the Sports Development Fund to assist the Sports Associations to pay salaries and improve welfare of local sportsmen and women.

