Source: GNA

NDC names Vanderpuje, Kyere-Duah as spokespersons for 2020 manifesto on Sports

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has named Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Dickson Kyere-Duah as spokespersons for the party's 2020 manifesto on sports.



Nii Vanderpuje, the former Minister of Youth and Sports and Kyere-Duah have been tasked by the leadership of the party to work under the Communication Bureau of the party to effectively communicate the programmes and policies captured in the party’s 2020 manifesto on sports.



Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, NDC, in a statement copied to the GNA Sports in Accra, said the spokespersons would be available for media interviews after the manifesto launch, slated for Monday, September, 7, 2020.



The statement called on all media stations across the country to contact the under listed persons in respect of interviews, questions and all other queries pertaining to the broad thematic areas of the Peoples’ manifesto.

