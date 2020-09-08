Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

NDC government to support GFA to pay player salaries

Mahama made the promise during the launch of the party's manifesto launch

Players win the Ghanaian domestic leagues will be laughing out loud if the NDC party wins power in December 2020 as they have promised to support the Ghana Football Association to pay players’ salaries.



The debate on how much players in the Ghanaian domestic leagues deserve to receive will soon be a thing of the past as the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has promised his leadership will assist the Ghana FA to pay player salaries.



The former president who seeks to come back as the leader of the country believes that for the Ghana Premier League, the Division One League and the women’s leagues to be attractive, government must consciously take steps to pay player salaries.



John Mahama made the pronouncement during the manifesto launch of the NDC on September 7, 2020.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.