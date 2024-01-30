NDC approved most expensive AFCON budgets - Oduro Sarfo

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Executive Council, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has countered the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) assertions that they oversaw Ghana's most expensive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.



Oduro Sarfo's comments is a response to North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's revelation of the Sports Ministry's budget for AFCON 2023, which exceeded $8.5 million.



The NDC MP made an official government document public, prompting Oduro Sarfo to suggest that it might be a diversionary tactic.



"He may have published the details to influence public discourse and deflect our focus from important issues. Maybe he did not like the fact that the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary Primaries were peaceful, free and fair. Or because he does not want Ghanaians to talk about the resumption of work on the National Cathedral." Oduro Sarfo said on Asempa FM.



He further alleged that, historically, NDC governments have approved exorbitant budgets for AFCON, citing the 2015 edition as an example.



"I have done my research and concluded that, in the history of this country, NDC governments have approved the most outrageous of budgets as far as AFCON is concerned."



"Even though the prize money for AFCON 2015 was $1.5, they (the NDC government) budgeted $15m."



However, fact-checking revealed that the budget for AFCON 2015, as communicated by then Sports Minister Mahama Ayariga, was $4,774,519.19.



Ayariga informed Parliament about the expenditures, including bonuses and allowances, and highlighted reductions due to fiscal considerations.



The minority caucus in Parliament, however, rejected Ayariga's account, seeking a more detailed breakdown of the budget.



JNA/OGB