Press Releases of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Boadi Dickson, Contributor

NDC-UK, Ireland Chapter congratulates Mahama, rejects 2020 general elections finding

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, the Chairman of NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter on behalf of the executives and members has congratulated John Dramani Mahama and has rejected the outcome of the just-ended 2020 general elections.



A press statement signed by the Chairman of the Chapter Alhaji Mbalba described the 2020 general elections as fixed and fictionalised election results.



He, therefore, commended John Dramani Mahama spearheading NDC’s 2020 electioneering campaign, which culminated in our hard-won and deserved victory, although Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission (EC) is trying to deny the good people of Ghana our sovereign right to elect our President and Members of Parliament.



Glance at the full press statement below:



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



NDC- UK & IRELAND CHAPTER CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA AND REJECTS THE OUTCOME OF THE FIXED AND FICTIONALISED ELECTION RESULTS



The entire membership of NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter would like to congratulate President John Mahama for spearheading NDC’s 2020 electioneering campaign, which culminated in our hard-won and deserved victory, although Madam Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission(EC) is trying to deny the good people of Ghana our sovereign right to elect our President and Members of Parliament.



The information available to the NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter, through our independent investigation, indicates that President John Mahama won the presidential elections and NDC has won the majority of seats in the august House of Parliament.



Therefore, the NDC-UK & Ireland chapter is joining our mother party in Ghana, the NDC in rejecting the results of the fixed and flawed elections as announced by Madam Jean Mensah on 9th December 2020.



We are calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians, believers of democracy and rule of law to join us in doing same and putting pressure on Jean Mensah-led EC to reverse her preemptive and hurried decision to declare the presidential candidate of NPP Nana Akuffo Addo as the victor of the presidential elections.



The NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter painstakingly followed the conduct of Madam Jean Mensah after her appointment to replace Madam Charlotte Osei and we do not doubt that the elections rigging agenda underpinned her appointment as chairperson of Ghana's election management body.



We have highlighted some of these concerns in the past - notably among them are the compilation of the needless and costly new voters register and state induced gerrymandering, disenfranchising eligible Ghanaians with the excuse that they are not Ghanaians and using security agencies to scare Ghanaians from registering as potential voters.



The NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter condemns the senseless murder of at least six(6) innocent Ghanaians including those who were severely injured by the NPP political militias for trying to exercise their civil rights to participate in an election. We call for an independent investigation into these atrocities by international organisations such as Amnesty International and other International Human Rights Organisations - and those found culpable should be severely punished even if it means arraigning them before the International Criminal Court, in the Netherlands.



Lastly, the NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter will relentlessly and unconditionally support the efforts of the national leadership of NDC in the party’s quest to ensure that Madam Jean Mensah-led EC declares the real winners of the presidential and parliamentary elections held on 7th December.



The democratic credentials of President John Mahama are not in doubt and we believe that he would have conceded without any hesitation if the evidence before the NDC did show that he lost. However, the evidence adduced from our party's independent collation of the results points to an NDC Parliamentary majority and an outright victory for President John Mahama. It would therefore be unfair to the over 6million citizens who voted for the NDC if this attempt by the EC to subvert the people's will is not stopped through all legitimate means available to the party.



The NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter re-emphasises its support to the NDC Party leadership's quest to continue to use peaceful and legal means at its disposal to ensure that Madam Jean Mensah will reverse her decision and declare President John Mahama as the winner of the presidential elections and reverse the declaration of parliamentary seats which were wrongly and unconstitutionally declared for NPP parliamentary candidates.



Thank you.



Alhaj Alhassan Mbalba



Chairman



NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.