NDC/NPP Manifestos: Promises laudable but I doubt their execution – Saddick Adams

Celebrated sports journalist Saddick Adams popularly known as Sports Obama says politicians’ perception of sports gives him little confidence that they will execute the promises they have made for the sector.



In a panel discussion on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check programme, Sports Obama said politicians still view the game as a recreational activity and not a money-making venture.



He maintained until there is a shift in how the country treats sports, the sector will continue to suffer.



On his assessment of the manifestos, Obama said that the promises contained in them are commendable and can turnaround the fortunes of Ghana sports.



He however observed that Ghanaian politicians do not have a track record of delivering exactly what they promise.



“Under both manifestos you see very lofty promises by both parties and you also realize that they have very feasible policies which can sustain and improve the level of sports in the country that we’ve all cried out for such a long time”.



“What amazes me is that a lot of them are basic things which should have been done over the years to have been given Ghana advantage in terms of sports. We’ve taken sports as a recreation and not something that can be a strategic business opportunity for the country so it puts me in doubt that these things could be achieved when the government’s are power”.



On his takeaways from the manifestos, Obama mentioned the setting up of sports centres of excellence in three belts of the country and also multi-purpose in all districts.



“My takeaways are the establishment of sports centres of excellence in three belts of the country to nurture talents for them to compete for the country. I think that’s the way to go because if you have these centres you’ll have talents flowing through”, he said.





