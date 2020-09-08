Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

NDC Manifesto: Winneba Sports College to become a fully-fledged university

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama

The Winneba Sports College will be transformed into a fully-fledged sports university if the National Democratic Congress wins the 2020 election.



At the launch of their manifesto on September 7, 2020, the NDC promised to upgrade the College into a University with campuses in selected parts of the country.



The idea according to the NDC is to make the university a hub for capacity building in sports administration and management in the West African sub-region.



“We will upgrade the Winneba Sports College into a state-of-the-art Sports University with campuses in selected regions to enhance the human resource base and development of sports in the West African sub-region to provide opportunities for training and capacity building in sports management and administration as well as sports management and science”.



Previous promises



Successive governments have consistently paid lip-service to the only institution in Ghana that was set up purposely to train and enhance the human capacity in the sporting space.



Under the Mills government, a PPP agreement was reached between the government and the world bank for renovations works on the facility.



The deal, however, fell through after government failed to fulfil its part of the agreement.



In 2017, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in a budget reading promised a total transformation of the college.



He promised that feasibility studies were going to be conducted to facilitate the upgrade of the college into a sports centre of excellence.



“In the area of sports development, feasibility studies will be completed to facilitate the expansion of the infrastructure stock and transform the National Sports College into a Centre of Excellence, through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements. Additional efforts will be made to support other disciplines starting from our school", Ofori-Atta told Parliament.



The National Sports College was established by the PNDC government in 1984 to serve a training hub for the country's technical and human resource in the sporting space.

