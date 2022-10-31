You are here: HomeSports2022 10 31Article 1653761

Sports News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NBA superstar Dwayne Wade and wife Gabrielle Union arrive in Ghana

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Dwayne Wade and wife Gabrielle Union Dwayne Wade and wife Gabrielle Union

NBA superstar Dwayne Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have arrived in Ghana for brief holidays.

The Miami Heat legend and his actress wife, Gabrielle Union were pictured at Kotoka International Airport alongside their daughter.

40-year-old Dwyane Wade is a decorated Basketball player who played for Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers in a career that spanned close to two decades.

He won three NBA titles with Miami Heat in 2006, 2012, and 2013 before joining Chicago Bulls three years later.

His wife Gabrielle Union is also a renowned actress in the United States who has starred in over 40 movies and she also has superstar status.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below





JE/KPE

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

This was captured during the President's visit to the Manhyia palace

Watch how Akufo-Addo's V8 convoys left Manhyia Palace

Businessleading business icon

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Ghanaians on social media 'resurrect' worst-performing cedi with 'positive words'

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Dwayne Wade with his wife, Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union, and daughter Kaavia

Dwayne Wade and wife Gabrielle Union arrive in Ghana

Africaleading africa news icon

Former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva has been re-elected

African presidents react to Lula da Silva's emergence as Brazil president

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta (CEO Avcontech Security Masters)

John Dramani Mahama, how best can you help us fix the economy?