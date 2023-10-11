NASCO presents products to outstanding players and coaches in men and women Premier League

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Electronic Partners of the Ghana Football Association, NASCO Electronics, have presented various electronic products to outstanding players and coaches in the 2022/2023 football season.



NASCO Electronics, who are sponsors of man of the match, player of the month and coach of the month in the Betpawa Ghana Premier League, as well as sponsors of same categories in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, have for the past six years been rewarding outstanding players in the league, as part of their support to the local league.



At a brief ceremony at their corporate head office in Accra today, NASCO presented Electronic gadgets to the Premier League's Player of the Season Vincent Atinga, Coach of the Season Vincent Addotey and top scorer Abednego Tetteh.



The Premier League Player of Season received a 50 inch Nasco television, a mega audio player and assorted nasco electronic products in addition to a trophy.



The Coach of the year also received a 50 inch Nasco television, a mega audio player, assorted products and a trophy, while the top scorer received a 42 inch nasco television, a mega audio player, assorted nasco products and a trophy.



In the women category those who received products were: Player of the Seaon Mary Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Coach the Season Joe Adarkwa, Discovery of the season Ellen Alormenu and Top Scorer Mary Amponsah.



For their products, Mary Amponsah, who won both the Player of the Season and Top Scorer, received two 42 inch Nasco TV sets, a 50 by 50 gas cooker, assorted nasco products and a trophy.



The women Coach of the Season received a 42 inch television, a 50 by 50 gas cooker, assorted nasco products and a trophy.



The Discovery of the Season went home with a 42 inch TV, assorted products and a trophy.



Nasco, the nation's leading distributors of home electronic appliances has been supporting the domestic league since 2017 by rewarding outstanding performers in every match of both the Ghana Premier League and the Women's Premier League.



Nasco presents a phone and another electronic appliance to man of the match winners of every match in both leagues.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Head of Marketing of Electroland Ghana Limited, the sole distributors of Nasco in the country, congratulated the winners on behalf of her outfit, and also reiterated her company's commitment to supporting domestic football.



She noted that Nasco's continuous support of the league is part of her company's social corporate responsibility, to encourage and reward excellence in the league, as well support competitions like the local leagues, which she said, requires the support of corporate Ghana.