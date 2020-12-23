Sports News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

NASCO announces new packages for GPL & WPL Player/Coach of the Season

Marketing Manager of Electroland Ghana Limited, Adiza Kubura Sadiq

Electroland Ghana Ltd, distributors of NASCO electronic appliances has today announced new packages for the Ghana Premier League and Women’s League Player & Coach of the season respectively.



According to the Official Player of the Match sponsor, the Overall best player for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League will receive a GH¢5000 shopping voucher for NASCO products.



In addition, NASCO will also offer the Player of the season a fully paid weekend retreat for two at a first-class resort in the country.



The Best GPL Coach of the season is also set to receive a GH¢7000 shopping voucher for NASCO products.



Marketing Manager of Electroland Ghana Limited, producers of NASCO appliances, Adiza Kubura Sadiq who announced the improved packages also revealed new packages for the Women’s Premier League.



“At the end of the Women’s Premier League, we will reward the best player with a GHS4000 shopping voucher for NASCO products.



“The best player will also be offered a fully paid weekend retreat for two at a first-class resort in Ghana”, Adiza revealed.



She also disclosed that the Women’s League Coach of the season will be rewarded with a GHS 5000 shopping voucher for NASCO products.



In her closing remarks, Madam Adiza Sadiq reiterated NASCO’s commitment towards supporting Ghana Football and intimated that they are ready to roll out more packages for Ghanaian footballers and coaches.



Vice-Chairperson of the Women’s League Management Committee, Madam Roselyn Amoh thanked NASCO for the improved packages and stated that it would serve as a motivation for the players and coaches going into the season.



As part of its sponsorship awards, NASCO provides Man of the Match Awards for the Male and Female top-flight leagues.



The Electronics company also awards the Best Coach and Player of the month.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.