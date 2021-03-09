Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NAM 1's challenges has affected Star Madrid - Michael Osei

Coach Michael Osei

Star Madrid FC head coach, Michael Osei has revealed that the challenges that confronted the bankroller of team Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has affected the team financially.



The indigenous tactician told Rainbow Sports that the team is currently under-resourced and having difficulty in managing the team.



The former Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals coach who joined the National Division One League club in 2018 said it has become difficult to pay the players and the technical team.



He further disclosed that most of the members of the technical team have resigned from their jobs.