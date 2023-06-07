You are here: HomeSports2023 06 07Article 1781825

N'golo Kante completes move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad

French midfielder, N'golo Kante has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad on a free transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two parties have reached an agreement. Kante is set to pen a two-year deal with an option to extend by a year.

Kante has also completed his medicals in London, pending an official announcement by Ittihad.

Romano in his report indicated that Kante will receive €100m per season salary — the figure includes image rights, commercial deals, and a ‘creative’ portfolio.

N'golo Kante will join his compatriot Karim Benzema who completed his move to Ittihad on Monday, June 6, 2023.

Al-Ittihad look to augment their squad with more big names as they hope to defend the Saudi Arabia Pro League title next season.




