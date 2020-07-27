Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Myron Boadu to resume training this week - Coach Arne Slot confirms

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

AZ Alkmaar head coach Arne Slot is expecting Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu to resume training this week after missing last Saturday's game against KRC Genk due to injury.



AZ lost the game by a lone goal to KRC Genk from the penalty spot.



Myron Boadu together with two others, Ron Vlaar and Calvin Stengs played no part in the team's preseason game on Saturday..



According to Arne Slot, Boadu is expected to begin training this week but for Calvin Stengs and Ron Vlaar, it may take a while before they join their teammates in training.



"I expect Myron will be back very soon, but it may take a little longer at Calvin. That is not so nice. We don't have to think in months, but he will not be on the training field next week.", Arne Slot gave an injury update on the trio.

