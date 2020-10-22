Sports News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Myron Boadu tests positive for coronavirus, set to miss Napoli clash

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

AZ Alkmaar forward, Myron Boadu has tested positive for the Coronavirus.



According to a report filed by NHD, the 19-year-old forward tested positive in the latest test conducted by the club on Wednesday, October, 21.



Other players affected include Hakon Evjen, Jordy Clasie, Ferdy Druijf, Timo Letschert, Juan Familia-Castillo, Thijs Oosting, and goalkeeper Beau Reus.



Boadu will miss Alkmaar's Europa League clash against SSC Napoli on Thursday, October, 22.



The enterprising forward is currently in isolation with his teammates.



Boadu is a Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent.

