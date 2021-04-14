Myron Boadu receives low rating after the game against Sparta Rotterdam

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

AZ Alkmaar triumphed last weekend and it will therefore come as no surprise that most players received high ratings.



Among the AZ Alkmaar team, the low rating of Myron Boadu caught the eyes of many pundits in the Netherlands.



The 20-year-old was rated only 5.5 in the home game against Sparta Rotterdam.



AZ Alkmaar did win but he was unable to do good business with PSV in the goal difference battle.



Jordy Clasie, the creator of the first goal against Rotterdam, scored a 7.5 and was the highest-rated player on the home side.



Myron Boadu has played 27 games in the Dutch league this season scoring twelve goals and assisting once.