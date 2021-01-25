Soccer News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Myron Boadu nets brace as AZ Alkmaar edge Feyenoord

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Myron Boadu

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu scored twice as AZ Alkmaar beat Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivise on Sunday night.



The 20-year-old forward shot Alkmaar in the lead after just two minutes into the second-half following a 1-1 draw in the first stanza.



Jasper Karlsson opened the scoring for the visitors after just ten minutes but Feyenoord leveled through Nicolai Jorgensen in the 32nd minute.



Boadu then made it two one right after the break but the home side equalized in the 58th minute through Mark Diermers.



The Holland striker with Ghanaian heritage then snatched the winner with twenty minutes left.



The brace sends his tally for the campaign to six in 16 games after a slow start to the season.