Thursday, 24 December 2020

Myron Boadu in serious pain after ball hits his private part

Myron Boadu was hit in the groin during the game

Dutch-born winger Myron Boadu had to seek medical help after going down on the pitch as he was hit in his balls.



The 19-year-old was in a huge discomfort during the game against Vitesse on Wednesday as he went down to the ground with his hands covering his balls.



Despite going through that severe pain Myron Boadu scored in the game to help AZ Alkmaar record a 3-1 win over Vitesse in the Eredivisie



Jesper Karlsson, Myron Boadu and Ferdy Druijf were on the scoresheet for AZ Alkmaar. Lois Openda got a consolation for Vitesse.







????Myron Boadu had ergens anders last van..



