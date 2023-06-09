My wife will divorce me if I re-join Hearts of Oak – Abednego Tetteh

Sports News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars striker Abednego Tetteh is not thinking about a return to Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak following a stern warning from his wife.



The 32-year-old endured a difficult spell with Hearts of Oak and saw his contract terminated in August 2021 after 15 months.



Tetteh, who joined Bibiani Goldstars in January after an unsuccessful spell with King Faisal, has become a key player for the team and is currently leading the goal king with 18 goals with a game to end the Ghana Premier League season.



The 2016 FA Cup winner who recently heaped praise on his wife for helping him rediscover his form has disclosed his wife will divorce him should he decide to rejoin the Phobians.



“My wife will divorce me if I rejoin Hearts of Oak” he told Television CK in an interview.



Tetteh is likely to win the Golden Boot with one game remaining to end the season.



The former Bechem United striker could leave Goldstars at the end of the season and there are reports in Kumasi that Asante Kotoko could be his next destination.