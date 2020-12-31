Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

My unpaid salaries won't affect my work - CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Black Stars Head Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor says the issue of his unpaid salaries won’t affect his ambition to see the team succeed.



Akonnor has been paid just two months of his salaries following his appointment in January this year.



Despite admitting that the situation is a bit unpleasant for him, the former national team captain is determined to ensure he achieves set targets with the side.



In an interview with Kessben TV, the Black Stars gaffer spoke about his salary situation.



“Of course we all want to work and get paid, but I’m a Ghanaian. No matter what the payment will come out. If I am paid and the results are not delivered. I wouldn’t be okay,” he said.



“My focus is to help the team deliver results, as regards my salary it is another matter,” he concluded.



The Ghana Football Association has set a target of winning the next AFCON tournament and qualifying for the World Cup 2022 as the main targets for the Black Stars Head Coach.





