My track record in China will pave way for Ghanaian players in future - Frank Acheampong

Tianjin Teda forward, Frank Acheampong has noted that his track record in China will pave way for Ghanaian players in the future.



The Ghana international joined the Chinese Super League outfit on a permanent basis in 2018 from Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Anderlecht.



After working hard and managing to impress for his team, he has recently been named the new captain of Tianjin TEDA.



Speaking to Kumasi FM today, Frank Acheampong has described his latest feat as a big honour.



“First of all, I want to thank God for such an opportunity. It is a big honour and privilege for me and I know with the little I have done here, it will pave way for Ghanaian players who will be coming here in the future. The Chinese football market will be on Ghanaian players a lot”, the pacey forward said.



He added, “Mikel Obi was my captain but left after the 2018 World Cup. The coach invited me one day and handed me the captaincy. I’m sure they have seen the qualities in me hence giving such a responsibility.



“I have not been under pressure since I was handed over the captaincy. I had shown qualities even before I was handed over the captaincy”.



Frank Acheampong has been a hit in the Chinese Super League and is hoping to excel in the 2020 campaign as well.





