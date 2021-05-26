You are here: HomeSports2021 05 26Article 1271035

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My toughest game was against Hearts of Oak - Umar Bashiru

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Accra Hearts of Oak drew 1-1 with Karela United in the first round play videoAccra Hearts of Oak drew 1-1 with Karela United in the first round

• Umar Bashiru featured in Karela's 1-1 drawn game against Accra Hearts of Oak

•Karela lost their first-ever home game against Asante Kotoko in the first round

• They play Olympics on matchday 27

Karela United midfielder, Umar Bashiru, has named Accra Hearts of Oak as the toughest opponent he has faced so far in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The Ayinase-based club currently sits 5th on the league table after matchday 26 having lost their home invincibility in the ongoing Premier League season.

Despite losing 2-0 in the first round to Asante Kotoko, Umar Bashiru has chosen their 1-1 drawn game against Accra Hearts of Oak as his toughest game after 26 games.

“So far I think my toughest game will be Accra Hearts of Oak in our 1-1 draw against them in Anyinase here. It was a very tough and very intense game.” Umar Basir told Africa-Foot.

Karela will take on Accra Great Olympics at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase on Friday, May 28, 2021, for the matchday 27 fixture.

Join our Newsletter