My time to start scoring is now - Young Africans forward Michael Sarpong

Ghana international Michael Sarpong

Young Africans striker, Michael Sarpong believes that this is the right time for him to start scoring for his new club.



The Ghanaian made the switch from Rwandan Rayon FC a few months ago and now believes that he is ready to pay the faith shown in him by Young Africans.



“I am very happy because things are now changing as days pass, I don’t fear anyone when playing but I faced difficulties because of the toughness of the league,” Sarpong told Socaletu.



“I now feel my time has arrived to start banging in the goals, I have taken my time to study how defenders play here in Tanzania, and now I know their weaknesses and will be easy for me to exploit them, I am now ready to take them head-on.”



“I only came here to score goals and help my team and it is always in mind and now that I am getting better in each and every day, the time is ripe now, I must accept I faced difficult times when I came in but now I have done my research and good to go.”

