My target is to help Kotoko win the Ghana Premier League – Fabio Gama

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos has set his sights on helping Asante Kotoko to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.



Fabio Gama, who joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the 2020/21 domestic campaign, has been a key cog to the two times Africa Champions.



He has scored twice and provided three assists in his debut in the domestic top-flight league.



Speaking to Pure FM, he disclosed that his target is to help the club win the GPL trophy in order to make the fans happy.



“My target is to help Kotoko win the Ghana Premier League title and make the supporters happy.”



Asante Kotoko will face Medeama in a much-anticipated game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Saturday on matchday 21.