'My target is to go far in this year’s league' - Elmina Sharks coach

Elmina Sharks FC head coach, Yaw Acheampong

Elmina Sharks FC head coach, Yaw Acheampong is anticipating a tough competition in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The upcoming season is slated for November 13, 2020.



Acheampong believes all the clubs have taken their lessons from last season's campaign and that will make the league tough.



The 2019/2020 season was terminated due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



Elmina Sharks were sitting at the 4th position when the championship was truncated.



"The league will be tough this time around because when you speak with King Faisal FC you will know that they have learned their lessons," he told Max FM.



"So we equally have to be ready before the commencement of the league."



Acheampong aims at improving on last season's position in the upcoming season.



"My target is to go far in this year’s league, I will take it to match after match. I believe that the more we pick points the closer we become to the promised land."



The Elmina based club has beefed up their squad with the signing of Justice Ato Mensah, James Bissue, and Amissah Anfoh Assan.

