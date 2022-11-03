My target is Real Madrid or Barcelona - Don Bortey on his coaching dreams

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Don Bortey has stated that his objective is not to coach the Hearts but rather to be the gaffer of some European giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona.



Don Bortey, who recently began his coaching career, has joined Hearts of Oak as a development coach.



When asked whether he would like to become the first team coach in a few years, he said becoming the first team trainer is not his ambition.



"That's not where I'm targeting, although we start from somewhere. But for me, my target is to coach Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Juventus. I said this thing on radio some time ago, and today I'm saying it on TV. Even then, I wasn't a coach. I said I'll coach Barcelona when I become a coach. Ghanaians lashed out at me me, saying I can't. Maybe it looks huge in the eyes of humans, but it's not huge in God's eyes," he said in an interview with Onua TV.



The former Black Stars player continued by explaining he would achieve his wild dream of the big teams in Europe.



"Because the ones who are coaching these teams were players like Don Boartey, and now they are coaching. So if Don Boartey says he will be a coach, why not support me with prayers rather than criticising that I can't do it? I know that with what I'm saying, I'm not going to give up. That is why they call me the humble Lion. I'm strong."



Don Bortey is one of Hearts of Oak's most adored players. He won four Ghana Premier League titles with the club and one CAF Confederations Cup.



