My substitution in 2010 AFCON final weird - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his discontent over a critical substitution made by coach Milovan Rajevac during the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Egypt, describing it as one of the most baffling decisions of his career.



Egypt scored the winning goal in the 85th minute and Asamoah was subbed off in the 87th minute.



Gyan voiced his frustration during an interview on Onua TV, recalling the pivotal moment when he was substituted off as Ghana faced Egypt in the final match.



He stated, "I was pained because I predicted I would score. But when [the Egyptians] scored and were celebrating, I saw the No. 3 on the substitution board. It is one of the weirdest substitutions I have seen in my entire career."



Despite Gyan's disappointment over the substitution, Ghana ultimately fell short against Egypt, losing the final 1-0. The defeat marked a significant setback for Ghana, as they aimed to secure their first AFCON title since 1982.