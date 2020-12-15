Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

My strikers needs to be prolific – Medeama coach

Medeama SC coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama SC coach, Samuel Boadu, has expressed worry about his side profligacy in front of goal and has therefore promised to work on his strikers in order to get the best out of them.



The Yellow and Mauve recorded their first win of the Ghana Premier League campaign against Ebusua Dwarfs on Saturday but according to the coach, he was not impressed with his side’s wastefulness in front of goal.



“As you know whenever Medeama plays matches we create a lot of chances but how to convert it has been the problem.”



“So being the coach, I will go back and work tactically, mentally, and physically. I will let them know how to put the ball into the net”



“So I have a lot of work to on that angle,” he said.

