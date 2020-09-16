Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

My son will be a good assistant to Andre Ayew - Partey’s father

Black Stars duo, Andre Dede Ayew and Thomas Teye Partey

Jacob Partey, father of Thomas Teye Partey is confident that the Atletico Madrid star will be a good assistant to Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew.



Partey and goalkeeper Richard Ofori have been appointed as assistant captains by head coach Charles Akonnor.



Partey, 27, has been in the Black Stars for four years and his new role confirms his importance to the team.



“Partey is a calm guy and he has exhibited it at camp. I’m sure he will be able to work with his captain, Dede Ayew."



“My son is very humble, he respects his leaders and I’m sure that calmness will prevail for the entire,” Jacob said on Kumasi-based Bryt FM.



Partey made his Black Stars debut in 2016 and has played 27 matches since, scoring 10 goals.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.