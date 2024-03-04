My sister and mom told me I was going to score - Joseph Paintsil on first MLS goal

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Ghanaian winger, Joseph Painstil has shared how his family predicted his maiden Major League Soccer goal against San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, March 2, 2024.



The 26-year-old made an impressive start with LA Galaxy, netting and providing two assists in his second game. His performance led the team to a 3-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes.



Following the match, Painstil spoke about how his family in Ghana had predicted his goal before the clash, which is known as Cali Clasico.



“I’m really happy that I scored my first goal, especially in those colours. It really means a lot to me,” he said after the game.



“My sister and my mom told me that I was going to score, so I should just keep the faith. The moment it happened, I thought about them, so I just want to say a very big thank you.”



The pacy winger nearly won the game for La Galaxy on his debut when he won the team a penalty in the game against Inter Miami. Unfortunately for his, Riqui Puig missed from the spot.



Paintsil also talked about his newly-formed partnership with former Barcelona player, Riqui Puig.



“Me playing alongside Riqui Puig is a great connection. As you can see, it’s like we’ve played [together] almost a season before,” he said.



Paintsil moved to the MLS in February after ending his stay in Belgium with KRC Genk.



