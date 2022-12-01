'My proud Ghanaian wife is happy' - Jamaican sprint great Asafa Powell to Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jamaican sprint great Asafa Powell has commended the Black Stars for making his Ghanaian wife, Alyshia Miller, happy with their victory over South Korea on Monday, November 28, 2022.



Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in their second group game at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium.



Following the victory, the Olympic gold medalist took to Twitter to commend the Black Stars for filling her wife with joy.



"Well done Ghana @GhanaBlackstars, my proud Ghanaian wife is happy," he tweeted.



Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell tied the knot with Alyshia Akua Miller in 2019. Akua Miller is a Ghanaian-Canadian model.



Alyshia Akua Miller was born in the capital city of Accra, Ghana. She was born to a Canadian father and a Ghanaian mother who hailed from the Central Region of Ghana.



Ghana, after the win, sit second in Group H, 3 points behind Portugal, who have already qualified. Whereas Uruguay and South Korea are tied on one point heading into the final round of games.







Well done Ghana @GhanaBlackstars , my proud Ghanaian wife is happy pic.twitter.com/UmHrlP51vT — Asafa Powell (@officialasafa) November 28, 2022

EE/BOG