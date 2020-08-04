Sports News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

My prime target is to play for the Black Stars - Kwasi Donsu

Medeama midfielder, Kwasi Donsu

Medeama Sporting Club midfielder, Kwasi Donsu has revealed that his prime target in football is to play for the senior national team the Black Stars having featured for the Black Stars B.



Donsu, considered to be one of the best midfielder in the domestic topflight league in an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua said that, he is hoping to earn call-up into the national and has, therefore, promised to work hard to achieve his dream.



“My main target is to play for the national team. As I always say, I have get call up into the local Black Stars for several times and I’m left with the senior national team proper”



He continued, “I’m working hard and praying to get a call-up. As a player if you want to move on well with your career you need to play for your national team. So I am preparing myself for a national team invitation” he said.

