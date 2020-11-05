Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

My presence in GHPL will boost its popularity – Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities FC new signing, Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities FC new signing, Asamoah Gyan, believes that his participation in the Ghana Premier League will increase its popularity.



Asamoah Gyan sealed his transfer to the local team on deadline day in a deal worth over US$1m.



Speaking to the club’s media, he disclosed that there were a number of Ghanaian players abroad who were willing to play in the local league but were waiting for someone to take the first step, which he has done.



“Me being in the Ghana League can bring more exposure to the world. Since I signed for Legon Cities, it’s everywhere, everybody is talking about Legon Cities and the league. There are a lot of Ghanaian players who also want to come back home to play but we have not seen it yet but someone needs to set the pace,” he said.



The 34-year-old last played in the domestic league in 2003, featuring for Liberty Professionals for whom he scored 10 goals in the season.



Gyan had been without a club since leaving Indian Super League club NorthEast United in January.



The Blackstars General captain also pointed out that he was convinced to join the local League side because of their ambitious project.



"I think they have done a lot of signings, which means they have a project, they have ambition. They want to do something and me being part of it, I’m very happy. Nobody knows what is going to happen but everything will depend on the team. I think the management is doing very well, they are doing their job. We the players will also make sure that we do our job on the field and it’s a collective thing. It’s not only about the players, everybody must get involved in what we are doing so we can succeed because If the players are not happy, but I also don’t think we will be successful. So far the players are happy and we can’t wait for our first game of the season."



Asamoah Gyan added that: "Personally, I don’t feel any pressure, I’m just here to enjoy myself, make the fans happy. I just want to be fit and make the fans happy, do what I can do on the field, help the younger players because most of them look up to me. Playing around me is going to push them to do more so the most important thing is to stay fit."



Legon Cities FC will start the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 14.

