My players score difficult chances in training but waste easy chances in matches – Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak assistant coach, David Ocloo has rued missed chances in the team’s clash against Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League over the weekend.



The gaffer watched on from the bench on Sunday as his Phobians lost by a goal to nil to the Royals.



In the game, Hearst of Oak had many chances to score but the players were very wasteful.



Speaking in his post-match interview, assistant coach David Ocloo expressed worry, insisting that he does not understand why his players finish difficult chances in training but waste easy chances in games.



“In situations like this, you need character. We created a lot of chances but it continues. We miss glaring chances and to me, I don’t understand. In training my players finish difficult chances but in a game they waste them,” Coach David Ocloo bemoaned.



According to the coach, his team will continue to work in training to turn things around in the final two games of the Ghana Premier League season.